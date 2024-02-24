Skip to Content
Another suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Somerton

KYMA
today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:49 AM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting incident in Somerton earlier this month.

In a press release, the 21-year-old man from Yuma was identified as the suspect in the death of Iza Granillo, 18, also from Yuma, through YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau.

YCSO says with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, Yuma Police Department (YPD) Special Operations Group, and the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force, they found and arrested the man on Friday.

The man is said to be booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for first degree murder and narcotics drugs for sale.

Last week, YCSO arrested a 21-year-old woman from Yuma in connection to the shooting, and she made her court appearance last Friday.

YCSO says the investigation is ongoing and KYMA will continue providing updates on this breaking news story.

