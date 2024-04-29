Skip to Content
Warmer than normal all week long

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 5:35 PM
Published 3:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will return slightly above normal today as an overall dry and warm weather pattern will set up across the Desert Southwest this week. 

However, an upper level trough will be toward our north, which will result into breezy conditions.

Throughout the week we will have breezy conditions across the area, but nothing overly gusty, highest gusts will remain around 20 MPH. 

For our week ahead, we will have plenty of sunshine with highs slightly above normal.

Temperatures will rise later in the week and we will be back in the mid and upper 90 range. 

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

