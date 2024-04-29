Skip to Content
Yuma County

Oregon Republican leaders visit Yuma border

today at 9:11 AM
Published 9:40 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Border Security Alliance hosted a delegation of Oregon Republican leaders and toured the southern border in Yuma on Monday.

The group also planned to visit Amberly's Place and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Even though Oregon is not a border state, it is a sanctuary state that is impacted by the southern border, said the Border Security Alliance.

The Border Security Alliance also mentioned the delegation of leaders plans to find ways to understand better the issues surrounding the southern border.

Valeria Rodriguez will have the full story tonight on News 11.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

