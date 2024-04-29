Oregon Republican leaders visit Yuma border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Border Security Alliance hosted a delegation of Oregon Republican leaders and toured the southern border in Yuma on Monday.

The group also planned to visit Amberly's Place and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Even though Oregon is not a border state, it is a sanctuary state that is impacted by the southern border, said the Border Security Alliance.

The Border Security Alliance also mentioned the delegation of leaders plans to find ways to understand better the issues surrounding the southern border.

