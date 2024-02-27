Skip to Content
Yuma County

Another suspect identified in the murder of a young man

today at 12:14 PM
Published 12:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) identified another suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old that happened in early February.

A 21-year-old man from Yuma made his second court appearance on Tuesday after being arrested and charged with first-degree murder and sale of narcotics.

Yuma County deputies said 18-year-old Iza Granillo was shot earlier this month.

The victim was found in a car with gunshot wounds by authorities.

YCSO previously arrested a 21-year-old woman from Yuma in connection to the shooting and was formally charged.

YCSO emphasizes that this is an ongoing investigation, urging anyone with information to contact them directly or call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

