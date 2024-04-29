Calexico recall election final results announced

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Councilmember Raul Ureña and Mayor Pro-Tem Gilberto Manzanarez have been officially recalled.

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters announced the official final results on Monday for the Calexico Recall Election that happened on April 16.

Now the results need to be approved by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and by Calexico's mayor.

Once that happens, Ureña and Manzanarez will have to leave office.

The city council will then appoint two people to fill their seats until the general election in November.

According to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters, the total number of votes cast in the election amounted to 5,525, which reflected a 25.69% voter turnout.

You can take a look at the results HERE.