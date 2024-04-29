Arizona realty leaders to travel to D.C.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Both local and state realty leaders are traveling to Washington D.C. later this week to protect private property rights for all homeowners.

The Arizona Association of Realtors uses this time to speak with legislators and look into solutions for several housing problems in our local area and the state.

This can greatly affect homeowners, buyers, and renters.

“We have to have a voice if we don’t go and be the voice for the smaller communities nobody will,” said Mike Porter, 2024 President of the Yuma Association of Realtors.

The President of the Arizona Association of Realtors, Shelley Ostrowski, explained how they go through Yuma County and other areas in Arizona to discuss problems.

“We actually do meetings with our legislators and all the districts of Yuma County and we get to speak with them on these issues and why they are so important for us,” said Ostrowski.

Ostrowski also discussed what some of these major issues are and how they impact Yuma.

“We have a lack of inventory we have affordable housing issues all of those things affect us we have a large military population which really affects our VA buyers,” explained Ostrowski.

These meetings and discussions have worked before as the association was able to help defeat and repeal the rental tax in the state.

“We just defeated rental tax, the governor signed the ball getting rid of rental tax so these are important issues to our clients and customers and to our business,” said Ostrowski.

The group is currently in Phoenix for a preview meeting but will be in Washington D.C. starting this weekend through most of next week.