Woman arrested for first degree murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman has been arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old last week.

On Tuesday, February 6, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Avenue B and County 18th Street near Somerton.

Deputies said 18-year-old Iza Granillo was behind the wheel when he was shot.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old woman was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for first-degree murder and narcotics drugs for sale.

Deputies have not disclosed how many times the young man was shot and no word on what could have been the possible motive.

This case remains under investigation.