Skip to Content
Yuma County

Woman arrested for first degree murder

KYMA
By
February 15, 2024 9:52 PM
Published 9:56 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman has been arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old last week.

On Tuesday, February 6, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Avenue B and County 18th Street near Somerton.

Deputies said 18-year-old Iza Granillo was behind the wheel when he was shot.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old woman was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for first-degree murder and narcotics drugs for sale.

Deputies have not disclosed how many times the young man was shot and no word on what could have been the possible motive.

This case remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content