SPECIAL REPORT: Imperial County’s 2024 Year in Review

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As we get closer to 2025, we're highlighting the top stories in Imperial County that caught your attention in 2024.

Before we ring in the new year, we shine a light on the top 10 stories that made us turn our heads towards the TV or made us click for a read.

The City of Brawley had a rough start to the year as four people lost their lives after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed and caught on fire in January, in the area of Cattle Call Drive, near Cattle Call Park. Now, there is a memorial to honor the victims.

Over in Calexico, a criminal used a tow truck to steal a truck back in March. The Calexico Police Department (CPD) says the law requires a tow truck to have markings such as the towing company's name and number. The stolen truck was later found, but the fake tow truck hasn't been seen since.

Another crash happened back in September when an SUV driver crossed over into the median and hit a pickup truck head-on. The driver of the SUV, a 70-year-old woman, was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Palm Springs while the driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

Back in July, two people were found dead in Calexico with gunshot wounds. The 61-year-old Holtville woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 76-year-old Calexico man died at Brawley Pioneer Memorial Hospital (BPMH).

A Brawley Union High School student was injured back in September after being stabbed on campus. The school was placed on lockdown while medical teams and law enforcement resolved the situation.

A mail truck in Brawley caught on fire back in July. The truck was spotted on E Street and 13th Street. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Another fire that caught the attention was a fire burning next to Spreckel's Sugar Factory back in July. The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) said sugar beet pul caught on fire. Luckily, no one was hurt.

A scary situation for a mother in Brawley last month after a 31-year-old man groped her and tried to get into her vehicle where her children were still inside. Later that same day, the man was spotted near a donut shop. The Brawley Police Department (BPD) said the man tried to fight officers and grabbed a firearm from an officer. The man was arrested.

But not all stories were about crimes and crashes as the first Goodwill store in the Imperial Valley opened its doors this year.

"Your donations are important. Through your donations and your purchases, you will help support our mission which is helping people with disabilities and other barriers gain employment," says Chris Owens, District Manager for Goodwill of Imperial County and San Diego County.

The non-profit said they will be opening more stores in Imperial Valley.

The El Centro community got together back in October to create a GoFundMe to help a family after a video, which quickly gained traction, showing a young mom riding on a bike with her two children and was posted on a Facebook group.

The GoFundMe had a goal of $1,500 to buy a new three-seater bike, but it surpassed its goal, helping the family buy a car.

It was just one of many stories that showed the good in a community that also had to deal with hardship.

