Stolen vehicle in fake tow truck scam found

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The truck stolen in a recent tow truck scam has been found.

Last week, an unmarked tow truck made its way into an apartment complex in Calexico and in less than 10 seconds, the driver took off with a white truck.

The Calexico Police Department said the owner got a call last Saturday from his friend saying he had seen his truck in the neighborhood.

That's when the owner found his truck parked on the side of the road.

“The truck was parked on the side of the road on the intersection of Holdrege and Calle de Oro West and full recovery nothing was missing, however there was small damage to the front windshield and the side step to the truck," stated Victor Garrate, Calexico Police Department.

Calexico police said they have received reports that the fake tow truck has been spotted in other areas of Imperial County.

Calexico police say the law requires a tow truck must have markings such as the name and the number of the towing company.

If you see a tow truck that does not have any markings, call your local law enforcement.