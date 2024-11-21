Man tries to get in car with kids inside

BRAWLEY.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- A man is behind bars after Brawley police say he groped a woman and tried to get into her vehicle while her children were still inside.

Brawley police say the 31-year-old man approached the woman at Witter elementary school in Brawley on Monday.

The man was able to enter the woman's car but quickly ran off after he saw her calling 911.

Brawley police say the man tried to fight officers and grabbed a firearm from an officer.

The man was arrested by brawley police in front of a donut shop near the school.

One mother whose child attends the school says parents got an email saying students and staff were safe and that law enforcement was notified immediately.

“It was concerning because I know a lot of kids attend like after school programs that happen at Witter and you know I know kids are still in school and stuff you know part of the program... later to find out that a situation that happened a guy tried getting in a car with kids in there," said Alyssa Estrada,, a local mother.

The suspect was booked into the Imperial County jail on eight counts including touching an intimate part of another person, and battery on school grounds.

He's currently being held without bail.