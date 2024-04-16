Skip to Content
El Centro to open its first Goodwill

today at 2:54 PM
Published 2:58 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new Goodwill Center will be opening soon in El Centro, which will be the first in the entire Imperial Valley.

The new Goodwill location opened its donations center on Tuesday. They are now accepting donations such as clothing, household goods, and electronics.

The grand opening is set for this summer, and Goodwill says they just started hiring for the new store.

"Your donations are important. Through your donations and your purchases, you will help support our mission which is helping people with disabilities and other barriers gain employment," says Chris Owens, District Manager for Goodwill of Imperial County and San Diego County.

The donation center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00am to 5:30pm.

The non-profit organization adds that they plan to open multiple Goodwill stores in Imperial County.

