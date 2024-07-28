Skip to Content
Latest updates on the fire near Spreckels Sugar Factory

Imperial County Fire Department
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There are new developments on the sugar beet pulp fire that happened near Spreckels Sugar Factory.

The fire started late Saturday afternoon, and was classified as a fourth-alarm fire, causing Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), Holtville Fire Department (HFD), El Centro Fire Department (ECFD), Brawley Fire Department (BFD), Calipat Fire and Calipat Prison to respond.

According to the ICFD, there was at least one trailer that caught on fire as well as two vehicles, which they deemed as a total loss.

However, ICFD says they were able to save multiple structures, and the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) responded to deal with a poll affected due to the fire.

ICFD also says the Red Cross responded to the area, where they gave food and water to firefighters.

In addition, ICFD says firefighters and fire agencies cleared out at around 3:00am as the owners of the factory took over to put out the fire.

KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.

