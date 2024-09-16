One student injured following altercation at Brawley Union High School

UPDATE (12:32 PM): According to the Brawley Police Department (BPD), the lockdown at Brawley Union High School has been lifted.

UPDATE (12:17 PM): The Brawley Police Department (BPD) has issued a press release regarding the incident at Brawley Union High School.

In the press release, the stabbing happened before 11:00am, and the altercation was between three students.

Brawley Police says their School Resource Officer (SRO) arrived at the location, but found one of the students stabbed.

The victim received medical treatment and was taken by paramedics while the two suspect were taken into custody, according to BPD.

BPD also says the stabbing incident was believed to be an isolated incident.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Union High School is on lockdown after an altercation was reported "on the premises" Monday morning, resulting in one student getting injured.

According to the Brawley Union High School District (BUHSD), the student is "currently receiving medical care," with the school district saying they are "in close contact with medical personnel" to ensure the student's well-being.

While the suspect was taken into custody, BUHSD says the school was placed on lockdown "to ensure the safety of all students and staff," with students remaining in locked classrooms "while medical teams and law enforcement work to resolve the situation."

KYMA will provide updates on this breaking news story.