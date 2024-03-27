Vehicle stolen in fake tow truck scam

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In a surveillance video, a tow truck is seen towing a white truck within seconds. The only problem is it's not a real tow truck company, it's a scam all to steal vehicles.

Now the Calexico Police Department needs your help finding those responsible.

An unmarked tow truck is seen entering an apartment parking lot and in less than 10 seconds that tow truck was already taking a white truck out of his parking spot and it was all caught on video!

In a video we obtained from the Calexico Police Department, you can see how easy it was for the suspect to take the victim's truck as they entered an apartment complex on Avenida Del Oro and East Birch Street.

“The video footage the security footage that we have from that apartment complex where the car was stolen is not clear enough where you can make out if it’s a male or a female," said Sgt. Sean Acuña.

Calexico police say the victim is still trying to find his vehicle.

“The victim was upset, you know in fact the victim even thought that maybe there was something wrong contacting the finance company to verify that everything was okay you know there was no order to repossess his vehicle, it was obviously stolen,” said Sgt. Acuña.

Calexico police say the law requires a tow truck to have markings such as the towing company's name and number.

If you have any information call the Calexico Police Department.