Fire next to Spreckels Sugar Factory

Imperial County Fire Department
today at 5:40 PM
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire departments across Imperial County, including AMR, are on scene to battle a third-alarm fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), they, along with Holtville, El Centro and Brawley Fire, are assisting them in putting out a fire near Spreckels Sugar Factory.

ICFD says a sugar beet pulp is on fire, and are asking residents to avoid the area.

KYMA will keep updated on this breaking news story.

