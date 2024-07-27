Fire next to Spreckels Sugar Factory

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire departments across Imperial County, including AMR, are on scene to battle a third-alarm fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), they, along with Holtville, El Centro and Brawley Fire, are assisting them in putting out a fire near Spreckels Sugar Factory.

ICFD says a sugar beet pulp is on fire, and are asking residents to avoid the area.

KYMA will keep updated on this breaking news story.