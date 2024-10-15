Skip to Content
GoFundMe created to help El Centro mom

today at 10:54 AM
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A GoFundMe was created to help provide a three-seater bike for an El Centro mother.

According to a GoFundMe post, the page was created when someone posted a video to Rants and Raves of Imperial Valley of her riding a bike to take her children to and from school.

"Life is hard enough without the lack of empathy and understanding and being there for one another," according to the post.

As a result, the GoFundMe was created to raise enough money to help provide a three-seater electric bike.

"Let's get together [and] help this woman...instead of bashing her on a public platform for doing her best," the post said.

After the GoFundMe was created, it raised $2,907, but according to another post on Rants and Raves of Imperial Valley, the mother, Lizzie Adame, said she used the money to buy a new car and thanked those who donated to the page.

