Person found murdered in downtown Calexico

UPDATE (1:44 PM): The Imperial County Executive Office has issued a press release announcing a "temporary interruption of services" at the One Stop Business & Employment office, "effective immediately."

While the offices will remain closed through the end of the week, the Executive Office says services will be available at the El Centro Office, located at 2799 S. 4th Street.

UPDATE (1:18 PM): CPD has issued a press release regarding the possible murder-suicide in downtown Calexico Monday morning.

According to the press release, the incident happened at the "parking lot of the One Stop establishment," and officers responded to the scene at around 9:00am following reports of a man and a woman suffering injuries.

CPD says one witness saw a woman entering and leaving One Stop, with her husband outside the establishment, while another witness heard a loud noise and found the woman in the car with the man outside the car; both man and woman suffered gunshot wounds.

CPD says the woman died at the scene while the officers provided medical aid to the man "until paramedics arrived," to which he was taken to Brawley Pioneer Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

According to CPD, the investigation remains ongoing.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A person was found dead Monday morning in downtown Calexico, according to the Calexico Police Department (CPD).

Reports stated the body was found around the area of E 3rd Street and Heber Avenue at the employment department.

CPD also says the death was the result of a murder.

Names will not be released until the family is notified.

We have reached out to CPD for more information and will update this article as we receive more information.