Woman involved in Yuma man’s murder appears in court

YCSO
By ,
today at 12:02 PM
Published 1:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The young woman involved in the murder of a man near Somerton in February was back in court Tuesday, with her attorney requesting more time to build her case.

22-year-old Maribel Ornelas was formally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 18-year-old Iza Granillo.

On Tuesday, Ornelas' defense attorney requested a 30-day extension to review new discoveries and materials from the case.

Authorities say the victim was found in a car with gunshot wounds.

Ornelas is also being charged with transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia.

Ornelas will be back in court July 17.

