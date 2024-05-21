Skip to Content
Hit and run suspect to appear in court for her sentencing

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
today at 8:02 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma woman accused of a hit and run earlier this year is appearing in court Tuesday to be sentenced.

The woman, 45-year-old Audrey Ryan, pleaded guilty last month for attempting to leave the scene of an accident, which is a Class 3 felony.

On January 25, Ryan hit a woman in the area of Eighth Street and South Avenue B, when Ryan was driving southbound in her white sedan when she crashed into a woman crossing the street on the crosswalk on foot.

Ryan was arrested on February 2 after officers contacted the registered owner of a 2007 blue Saturn Sky.

A few days after her arrest, Ryan was initially charged with not only hit and run, but also tampering with physical evidence.

KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.

Dillon Fuhrman

Samantha Byrd

