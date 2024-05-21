Hit and run suspect to appear in court for her sentencing
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma woman accused of a hit and run earlier this year is appearing in court Tuesday to be sentenced.
The woman, 45-year-old Audrey Ryan, pleaded guilty last month for attempting to leave the scene of an accident, which is a Class 3 felony.
On January 25, Ryan hit a woman in the area of Eighth Street and South Avenue B, when Ryan was driving southbound in her white sedan when she crashed into a woman crossing the street on the crosswalk on foot.
Ryan was arrested on February 2 after officers contacted the registered owner of a 2007 blue Saturn Sky.
A few days after her arrest, Ryan was initially charged with not only hit and run, but also tampering with physical evidence.
