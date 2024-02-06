Skip to Content
Yuma County

Woman formally charged with hit and run

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 2:11 PM
Published 4:51 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her car last month and leaving the scene of the crash was formally charged Tuesday with hit and run.

Audrey Ryan was also formally charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The judge noted the victim had a broken pelvis, ankle, shoulder, and arm after she was hit almost two weeks ago on Avenue B and Eighth Street.

Police say she is recovering in a hospital in the Phoenix area.

The Yuma Police Department reminds the community what to do to avoid a situation like this.

“If you are the subject that is driving and you happen to have someone who steps out to the road in front of you, please remain on scene. That’s the most important thing. To remain on scene and allow the detectives to and the officers to conduct an investigation," explained Christina Fernandez, Yuma Police Department Public Information Officer.

Ryan's bond remains at $50,000.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content