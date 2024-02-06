Woman formally charged with hit and run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her car last month and leaving the scene of the crash was formally charged Tuesday with hit and run.

Audrey Ryan was also formally charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The judge noted the victim had a broken pelvis, ankle, shoulder, and arm after she was hit almost two weeks ago on Avenue B and Eighth Street.

Police say she is recovering in a hospital in the Phoenix area.

The Yuma Police Department reminds the community what to do to avoid a situation like this.

“If you are the subject that is driving and you happen to have someone who steps out to the road in front of you, please remain on scene. That’s the most important thing. To remain on scene and allow the detectives to and the officers to conduct an investigation," explained Christina Fernandez, Yuma Police Department Public Information Officer.

Ryan's bond remains at $50,000.