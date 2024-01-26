Woman hit by vehicle on Avenue B

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said a white sedan hit a 51-year-old woman.

Officers responded to the crash on Thursday evening in the area of Eighth Street and South Avenue B.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a white sedan was driving southbound when it crashed with a woman crossing West Eighth Street westbound on foot.

The woman was walking in the crosswalk, but according to witnesses, the white sedan had the green light.

However, the white sedan did not stop and continued to drive southbound on Avenue B.

The 51-year-old woman got injured and was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you or anyone has information about this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.