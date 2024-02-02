Suspect arrested after hit and run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police arrested a 45-year-old suspect on Friday after a hit-and-run crash that happened at the intersection of Eighth Street and Avenue B.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), officers contacted the registered owner of a 2007 blue Saturn Sky and arrested the suspect.

The 45-year-old was booked into Yuma County Detention Center on multiple felony offenses.

The hit-and-run happened on Thursday, January 25.

YPD said a white sedan was driving southbound when it crashed with a woman crossing West Eighth Street westbound on foot.

The woman was walking in the crosswalk, but according to witnesses, the white sedan had the green light.

However, the white sedan did not stop and continued to drive southbound on Avenue B.

The 51-year-old woman got injured and was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.

If you or anyone else has information about this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.