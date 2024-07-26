Red Cross sees an increase in summer home fires

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Red Cross says they see an increase in home fires during the summer. They respond to a disaster every eight minutes in the U.S.

Over the last year, they said they’ve responded to over 55 home fires in Yuma and helped over 200 people.



“In Yuma County, La Paz County, we do see a lot of at home fires caused by either brush mismanagement, disposing of matches or rags that may have been used, and not ensuring that they have been put out properly," said Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist Jillian Attaway.

One Red Cross volunteer describes what it's like when they arrive to some of the home fire scenes.



“It’s a huge sense of loss. They’ve just lost their life. They’ve lost their furnishings, their pictures, momentos, anything that meant something to them perished in the fire," said Red Cross volunteer Pat Simmons. "We’re there to give them some hope for tomorrow- that there’s going to be a tomorrow and give them some care and comfort.”

They share some tips for families on how to stay safe and prevent home fires this summer.



“Making sure that you check your vents, especially your vents in the bathroom. They can collect a lot of dust and start electrical fires. Making sure your kitchen is clean of grease and then making sure that you check your smoke alarms in the home once a month," said Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist Jillian Attaway.



Red Cross also provides free installs of smoke alarm like this one. You can call their offices or visit the website to start the install process.