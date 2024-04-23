Yuma woman accused of hit and run accepts plea agreement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The woman accused of a hit and run earlier this year has plead guilty during a change of plea hearing on Tuesday.

The woman, 45-year-old Audrey Ryan, pleaded guilty for attempting to leave the scene of an accident, which is a Class 3 felony.

On January 25, Ryan hit a woman in the area of Eighth Street and South Avenue B, when Ryan was driving southbound in her white sedan when she crashed into a woman crossing the street on the crosswalk on foot.

Ryan was later arrested on Friday, February 2 after officers contacted the registered owner of a 2007 blue Saturn Sky.

During a court appearance on February 6, Ryan's initial charges included tampering with physical evidence.

Ryan will be back in court for her formal sentencing on May 21.