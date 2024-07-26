Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive heat and humidity continues through tonight

Weather Authority/ KYMA

today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect and is set to expire at 8 p.m. TONIGHT for Yuma and Imperial Valley.

Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY will also stay in effect through TONIGHT because of the heat and humidity, along with a high heat index.

More winds will be with us this evening and will continue through Saturday with gusts 20-30 MPH across the area.

By this weekend, we have some relief with drier conditions and seasonable temperatures.

Moisture levels will increase again by early to the middle part of next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

