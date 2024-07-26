FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive heat and humidity continues through tonight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect and is set to expire at 8 p.m. TONIGHT for Yuma and Imperial Valley.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY will also stay in effect through TONIGHT because of the heat and humidity, along with a high heat index.

More winds will be with us this evening and will continue through Saturday with gusts 20-30 MPH across the area.

By this weekend, we have some relief with drier conditions and seasonable temperatures.

Moisture levels will increase again by early to the middle part of next week.