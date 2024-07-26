Adult English Literacy classes in San Luis Library

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved an extended partnership between the San Luis Library and the Adult Literacy Plus of Southwest Arizona.

“It’s really a rewarding program becuase we see people who graduate every year," said Sarah Wisdom the Yuma County Library District Deputy Director.

The partnership is meant to provide adults free professional development when learning the english language.

Wisdom explains how this helps the local community.

“It gives people really who are learning english a chance to really fine tune their skills and this can help in their careers, in their lives, just basically whatever their future aspirations are," she said.

Wisdom was also able to share how what the classes are like for those who are considering attending but may still be a little apprehensive.

“It’s a very low stress environment, a very encouraging environment, we all know trying to speak a language other than your native tongue can be very intimidating and this is a great chance to enhance your skills," said Wisdom.

Classes are located at the San Luis Library, the partnership is set to last for the next four years.

In order to sign up for the classes, contact the Literacy Center in Yuma.