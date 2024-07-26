Former San Luis High School teacher pleads guilty in sexual abuse case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former San Luis High School teacher pleaded guilty in court Friday of sexually abusing a student.

25-year-old Ivan Martinez pled guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual contact with a minor.

Martinez was arrested in January after detectives from the San Luis Police Department conducted an investigation in December of last year.

Police concluded Martinez was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student from October to December of last year.

They also discovered that Martinez had nude images of the girl in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Martinez will be back in court on August 23 where he will formally learn his sentence.