Over 100 pounds of meth found in truck at Tecate Port of Entry

TECATE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found over 100 pounds of meth in a truck.

A CBP press release stated officers stopped a 33-year-old man in a 2020 truck entering the U.S. from Mexico.

A K-9 team alerted officers to the truck, revealing 35 packages in a toolbox and canopy bag, which were tested positive for meth equaling 133.11 pounds

"We commend the exceptional diligence and expertise of our CBP Canine Teams for their pivotal role in detecting and aiding in the seizure of 133 pounds of methamphetamine," stated Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa.