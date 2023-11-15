Former Marine sentenced to life in prison

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former Yuma Marine facing the death penalty for the murders of his girlfriend and her two-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison.

30-year-old Trevon Wilhite will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder last month so he would not have to face the death penalty.

“He is a combat or a veteran of the Afghan conflict, he has a high rating of disability," said Ray Hanna, Wilhite's Defense Attorney.

He murdered 25-year-old Tamacia Wilder and her two-year-old son, Roy Junior on August 23, 2021.

Police confirmed the cause of both deaths was severe blunt-force trauma.

“Before I pronounce sentences, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends and loved ones of the victims in this case. It’s ordered that you will serve life in prison, a natural life term, it’s ordered that those two counts will be served consecutively, one with another," stated Judge David M. Haws, Yuma County Superior Court.

The family of Tamacia and Roy were present in the courtroom sharing emotional but happy memories with the courtroom about their loved ones.

Tamacia’s mother says she was full of joy, always with a smile on her face, and that it has been extremely difficult for the entire family to get through losing her daughter and grandson.

They say now that Wilhite is behind bars for life, they finally have closure.

“In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I am thankful that the defendant has entered this plea, that he has accepted responsibility for what he did. That I did not have to show the photographs of this act to the members of this jury and that the family can now be left to heal," said Joshua Davis-Salsbury, Deputy County Attorney.