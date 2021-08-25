BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Victims of Yuma double murder identified

News

Suspect to be formally charged Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) on Wednesday released the names of victims in a double murder.

YPD says 25-year-old Tamacia Wilder and her 2-year-old son Roy were found dead early Tuesday morning in a home on S. Magnolia Avenue. Officers say the woman and child died from blunt force trauma.

28-year-old Trevon Wilhite now faces two counts of first-degree murder. He'll be formally charged with those crimes on Thursday afternoon.

The Public Affairs Office at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma confirms Wilhite was stationed on the base about two-years ago. MCAS Yuma has declined to offer any further comment on the case.

KYMA.com, News 11, and 13 On Your Side will be in the courtroom Thursday for Wilhite's arraignment.