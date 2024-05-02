Above-normal temperatures continue with changes for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - There is no change in our weather pattern as of now, we will continue to have temperatures in the 90s and trending just slightly above normal through Saturday.

Breezy to windy conditions will develop across the Desert Southwest this weekend as a low-pressure system moves through to the north of us.

Breezy evenings will also continue, however nothing overly gusty or too strong for the next couple of days.

The strongest winds will arrive this weekend where gusts will range 25-50 MPH across the area.

There is a Wind Advisory issued and will go into effect for portions of Imperial County on Saturday.

I am issuing a First Alert ACTION DAY for Imperial County Saturday-Sunday for the strong winds. Yuma County isn't included as of now.

With the stronger winds in the forecast this weekend, this will allow our temperatures to cool off to near or slightly below-normal for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.