Humane Society of Yuma reduces adoption fees in “Empty the Shelters” event

today at 5:00 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the next two weeks, the Humane Society of Yuma is reducing its pet adoption fees.

All pet adoptions will be only $50 with shots. spaying, and neutering included.

The Humane Society has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation on its “Empty the Shelters” program in an effort to end pet homelessness and make a national call for adoption.

This event helps the shelters in critical times because opening your home to a pet creates a lifesaving space to help another pet in need.

"Entering into the summer months is especially difficult for the humane society of Yuma, people are going on vacation, less adoptions are happening, so this is a great way to get us jumpstarted, open up some space, and hopefully get some really great animals in some really great homes," said Annette Lagunas, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yuma.

The Humane Society of Yuma is on County 12th Street and Avenue 4 1/2 E.

The PetSmart Adoption Center is located at the Yuma Palms Mall.

They will both be participating in this event through May 15.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

