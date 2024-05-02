Arizona Governor Hobbs signs abortion repeal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs held a ceremony Thursday to sign a repeal of the state’s 1864 near total ban on abortion.

During the ceremony, Governor Hobbs and other senators spoke out against the 1864 abortion law.

“I am proud to sign this bill and provide a moment of relief for Arizonans,” said Governor Hobbs.

The governor expressed how many medical professionals and women suffered from uncertainty of what the future holds.

With the signing of the repeal, Hobbs responded by saying, while this may be good news, there is still more work to be done.

“We still have work to do, Arizona women are still governed by a ban that leaves no exceptions for rape or incest nor does it account for complications during pregnancy,” said Governor Hobbs.

Former Democratic State Representative Athena Salman was visually emotional during the repeal, she recently resigned in January to lead an abortion rights group.

“I can’t stop thinking about my daughters and how they will have a future as we continue to go into the future and protect and enshrine the constitutional right to abortion and reproductive freedom,” said Salman.

Some locals are reacting in a positive way to Governor Hobbs signing off on the abortion law repeal.

“I was really proud of that as a woman, again, medically speaking it's really important for us to have that safe choice it should be definitely allowed nationwide but we’re still pretty much working on that,” said local Yuman Lizbeth Diaz.

With the legislative session still ongoing, the repeal doesn't take effect until 90 days after the session ends.