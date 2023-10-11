Skip to Content
Double murder suspect enters plea deal 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former Yuma Marine facing the death penalty for the murders of his girlfriend and her two-year-old son accepted a plea deal in Yuma County Superior Court Wednesday morning.

30-year-old Trevon Wilhite pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder per domestic violence.

The plea agreement will send Wilhite to prison for the rest of his life but without the possibility of the death penalty.

Wilhite and his attorneys were in the midst of trial proceedings beginning with jury selection last week before the plea deal was entered Wednesday.

Wilhite will be formally sentenced on November 15.

