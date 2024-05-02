Yuma Truck Driving School adopts homeless rooster into their family

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Truck Driving School changed the life of one feathered friend after making a homeless rooster an honorary member of their team.

Chester is his name and he’s more than just a rooster. For the Yuma Truck Driving School, he’s become a part of their family.

"I mean he makes it a better place to come to work," said Onsite School Manager Toby Norman. "Not every place you come to work and have a pet or a mascot. It’s kind of neat.”

The team said they named him "Chester" after "Chester's Fried Chicken," a popular chain at truck stops to "go with the truck theme."

The Yuma Driving School started feeding him after they noticed him coming around the school each day. And now after a few years, they say he’s become a part of their family.

The school bought a yellow vest for him to match the instructors and blend into his new home.

“I got on Amazon, and I bought the vest," said Manager Norman. "And it’s just great! It looks like he belongs now. He’s got his own vets just like the instructors."

When I asked what it's like having him around, the instructors said it would feel like a void without him.

“He brings togetherness to us," said Lead Instructor Rogelio Ramirez. "His wandering around, his jumping around on the trucks, and now with his new little safety vest. We care for him, we love him, and we want to take care of him.”

They say they are hoping to make him their mascot and put stickers of him on the side of their trucks. You can come to see Chester and say 'hi' if you visit the Yuma Truck Driving School in the evening. He might even give you a few driving tips.