Local police departments launch impaired driving enforcement detail for Cinco de Mayo weekend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local police departments are launching an impaired driving enforcement detail. This weekend they’re going to be deploying additional officers to patrol city streets and look for signs of drunk drivers behind the wheel.

Sergeant Lori Franklin with the Yuma Police Department said, “These guys are particularly looking for people under the influence of driving, it could be alcohol or drugs. It is a big thing and it does save lives so if you’re going to go out have fun, we want you to have fun, but we want you to do it responsibly.”

Starting Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5, the Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis Police Departments will be enforcing traffic laws and removing impaired drivers off the road.

“You think of a cost of a taxi or an Uber compared to the cost of a DUI… going through court… but even worse the cost of somebody’s life if you have an accident,” said Sgt. Franklin.

Additionally, on Saturday, May 4, in downtown Yuma, the Cinco de Mayo pub crawl returns expecting to draw a large crowd.

Chris Wheeler, the President of Downtown Yuma Merchants Association said, “There's going to be a lot of people, different places, you don’t have to drink at any of them. You can come in and get a stamp so drink is not required. You can come in and have a soda, you can come in and have lunch, or you can come in and get a stamp.”

The Yuma Police Department recommends before the celebration starts, ensure a safe way home; designate a sober driver before drinking, and avoid taking your car keys; if you're impaired, opt for a taxi, uber, or call a sober friend or family member; lastly, if you know someone is about to drive impaired, intervene by taking their keys and finding a safe alternative.

Wheeler concluded by saying, “You know be responsible, be safe… you know respect your fellow crowdgoers and Cinco de Mayo'ers. Come out and have a good time.”

For those interested in attending the downtown Cinco de Mayo pub crawl it starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Prison Hill.