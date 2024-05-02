Join in the Cinco De Mayo pub crawl in downtown Yuma

Get your sombreros on and taco bout having a good time this weekend!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cinco De Mayo pub crawl is making its way to downtown Yuma on Saturday, May 4, beginning at 4 p.m.

The crawl will start at Prison Hill Brewing Company and end at Jimmy Dee's.

Chris Wheeler, President of the Downtown Yuma Merchants Association and owner of Prison Hill says it's going to be a great time you don't want to miss.

"St. Patrick's Day was such a big success that it's an excuse to have a good party. I think it's a great idea," says Wheeler.

Wheeler says it's been a long time since they've had a Cinco De Mayo pub crawl so this is sort of an attempt to breathe new life into it and get people excited.

"Anything we can do that highlights the downtown area, the historic downtown merchants. You know, we've got bars, we've got restaurants, you've got retail shops, you've got Rebel and Rove, you have beauty salons, gyms, then, you know, business offices," says Wheeler. "I mean, there's a little bit of everything, but it's so nice to get the community in there and walking around. And with the pub crawl, you're walking from place to place to place. So you walk by everything and you can see it and really experience, you know, the historic, really quaint element that downtown is."

There will be 10 pubs participating. You will be given a stamp card at Prison Hill and then from there, you make your way to each stop.

"You don't have to buy a beer. You don't have to buy a margarita. You can go in and just visit business to business and get your stamps in place," explains Wheeler. "So you know, you can do it completely sober if you want and on the other hand, if you want to go in and get a drink at every place or get a meal and stop, there's no time limit."

The first 150 participants to complete all 10 stops will get a T-shirt to commemorate this festive occasion.

Mark your calendar so you don’t miss history in the making as Yumans crawl the pubs in honor of Cinco de Mayo, May 4th.