BREAKING NEWS: Suicide call leads to discovery of bodies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a suicide call Tuesday morning, only to discover two dead bodies. Now a Yuma man faces two counts of first degree murder.

YPD says officers were called to a house in the 100 block of S. Magnolia Avenue just before 4:30 Tuesday morning. They arrived to find the bodies of an adult woman and a juvenile boy.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Trevon Wilhite on two counts of first degree murder. He'll be formally charged with the crime Thursday.

The case remains under investigation. YPD urges anyone with information on the case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

