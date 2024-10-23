Mohawk Valley Voters to Decide on Budget Override Impacting Local Schools

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Voters in the Mohawk Valley School District will soon make an important decision regarding education funding. A proposed 15% budget override is on the ballot this November, which school officials say is essential for maintaining teaching positions, class sizes, and student programs.

The budget override, which has been in place since 2017, would be renewed for another seven years if approved. For homeowners, the cost amounts to around $79 per year for the average home. Mohawk Valley Principal Shanna Johnson emphasized that this proposal is nothing new.

“It’s really a continuation of something that was passed in 2017. So, we’re hoping that this will pass, and it’s a continuation. We want our local taxpayers to know that this is nothing new, it’s just keeping what they have been paying for since 2018,” Johnson said.

School officials acknowledge the economic difficulties many families are facing but stress that the funding is crucial for the future of the district’s students. Anne Taylor, Mohawk School Board President, expressed her concerns about the current economic climate while underscoring the importance of continued investment in education.

“The economy is really tough out there, and I understand that, but these are our children we're talking about. This is the future of our country, really,” Taylor stated.

With the vote just weeks away, Mohawk Valley School District hopes for strong community support to maintain its current level of service for students.

The general election is scheduled for November 5th, 2024.