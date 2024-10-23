Arizona authorities arrest suspect in connection for making political threats

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Tempe Police Department (TPD) has arrested a suspect earlier this week.

According to NBC News, the arrest was in connection to "three separate shooting incidents targeting the Democratic National Committee office in Tempe" that happened last month.

The suspect has been identified as 60-year-old Jeffrey Michael Kelly, according to sources, and he was charged with multiple felonies, including committing an act of terrorism, unlawful discharge of a firearm and shooting at a non-residential structure.

In addition, NBC News says Kelly was also arrested for "hanging suspicious bags of white powder from several political signs lined with razor blades that he posted in Ahwatukee."

TPD will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the arrest. To watch the livestream on the press conference, see attached video.