El Centro Sector: Weekly recap of drug and immigration busts

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A video released on Friday by El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino gave a recap of the drugs and immigration busts.

On July 25 Border Patrol agents in Calexico find kettlebell shaped packages filled with methamphetamine in two separate events over the weekend.

On July 25 U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro rescue three undocumented immigrants in distress in the Jacumba Wilderness region and the Imperial Sand Dunes.

On July 30, Border Patrol agents arrested a man after smuggling methamphetamine in his gas tank.

On July 28 Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender on Tuesday after illegally entering the U.S. through Calexico.