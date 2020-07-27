Kettlebell shaped packages of meth found in Calexico

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Border Patrol agents in Calexico find kettlebell shaped packages filled with methamphetamine in two separate events over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say the first incident happened on Saturday, approximately 10:22 p.m. An agent patrolling the Calexico downtown area found a small kettlebell shaped package wrapped in tape near First Street and Dool Avenue. The agent transported the package to the Calexico Border Patrol station, where it tested positive for meth.

CBP says the package weighed .60 pounds with an estimated street value of $1,357.

Courtesy of CBP

On Sunday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., an agent patrolling the Calexico downtown area found a kettlebell package wrapped in tape lying on First Street near Mission School. When the agent transported the package to the station, it tests positive for meth. The package weighed 2.31 pounds, with a street value of $5,197.

CBP says the packages were sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).