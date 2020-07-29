Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender

News

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender on Tuesday after illegally entering the U.S., says U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP says the incident happened at 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday. Agents assigned to the Mountain Disrupt Unit in Jacumba Wilderness apprehended an undocumented immigrant. Agents transported the man to the El Centro station for further processing, where check records revealed the man had a conviction from 2010 for “Felony Lewdness with a child under 16 years old” out of Nye County in Nevada.

The 42-year-old man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his conviction.

CBP says the man was removed from the U.S. on September 23, 2005.