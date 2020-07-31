More than $87K worth of meth found hidden in gas tank

News

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrested a man after smuggling methamphetamine in his gas tank, says U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The incident happened Thursday at approximately 12:50 p.m. Agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint sent a 25-year-old man driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Malibu to secondary after a canine alerted to his vehicle.

While in secondary inspection, agents searched the rear area and the gas tank of the vehicle. The search led agents to find several packages hidden inside. After agents tested a white crystal-like substance from inside the packages it tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the drugs was 37.67 pounds, with an estimated value of $87,758.

The man, a United States citizen, the drugs and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.