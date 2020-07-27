Agents rescue 3 individuals in separate events over the weekend

News

(KYMA, KECY)-U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro rescue three undocumented immigrants in distress in the Jacumba Wilderness region and the Imperial Sand Dunes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says on Saturday at approximately 9 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Communications notified agents of a distress call made by an undocumented immigrant claiming he was lost after traveling with a group that left him behind. The man stated he was out of water and in need of medical attention.

The agents responded to the location in search of the lost man. At approximately 11 p.m., the Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents made contact with the man's position using a mobile application from his phone. The man was treated for dehydration, and no further medical attention was needed.

The 39-year-old man from Mexico was sent to his country of origin immediately after he cleared the screening process.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:50 a.m., agents were notified by the Calexico Police Communications of a distress call made by an undocumented immigrant.

CBP says the man said he and another person were lost and out of the water 31 miles away from the Yuma sign on Interstate 8. Agents responded to the location and began to search for the pair.

The information was relayed to BORSTAR as well as Calexico Station agents to search for undocumented immigrants.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., agents located and followed foot sign for two men walking south near the 31 miles to Yuma sign. At approximately 3:45 p.m., agents found the man who made the distress call.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., the second man was found further south of the location of the first rescue. BORSTAR agents on the scene medically evaluated both men and determined that no further medical attention was needed.

The two men were sent to their country of origin immediately after they cleared the screening process.