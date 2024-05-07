Double murder suspect to appear in court to face formal charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of murdering an elderly couple in their home is making his court appearance on Tuesday.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested 19-year-old Romeo Jay Arellano on Friday, May 3, after serving a search warrant at a home in the area of Chico Lane and Avenue B, the same area where the double murder took place.

Prior to the arrest, YCSO identified the victims as 82-year-old Manuel Marquez and 79-year-old Patricia Marquez.

YCSO also said the Marquezes were killed inside their home, that Arellano was a neighbor of theirs, and that a family member called deputies after doing a wellness check on them and noticed that the home appeared to have been burglarized.

Arellano is facing two counts of first-degree Pre-Mediated Murder and is being held on a bond of $1 million.