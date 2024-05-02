Elderly couple dead after possible burglary

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said deputies found an elderly couple dead inside their home.

Deputies received a report on Wednesday evening about a possible burglary and two missing people and were dispatched to a home in the area of Avenue B and Chico Lane.

YCSO said the reporting party checked on the elderly couple that lived at the home. They then contacted law enforcement after noticing the home may have been burglarized.

When deputies arrived, they found a missing man and woman dead inside the home.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.

YCSO said this case is being investigated as a homicide.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.