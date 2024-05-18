Rudy Giuliani served indictment papers at 80th birthday party

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rudy Giuliani was served with indictment papers in the Arizona fake electors case during a celebration marking his 80th birthday.

Giuliani, who turns 80 on May 28, was enjoying an early birthday celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, when he was served the notice of his indictment on charges related to a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

The announcement of the indictment came roughly an hour after Guiliani was on social media making taunting posts, which has since been deleted, towards Arizona's Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes. Mayes responded to Giuliani's post after the notice was given saying, "Nobody is above the law."

A spokesperson for Giuliani said the former New York City mayor was "unperturbed by the birthday bash bust-up."

Giuliani was previously hit with a $148 million verdict for defaming two Georgia election workers.