Yuma County

Double murder suspect arrested to appear in court

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 2:03 PM
Published 2:31 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The young man accused of murdering an elderly couple in their Yuma home will be in court Tuesday to face formal charges.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested 19-year-old Romeo Jay Arellano on Friday, May 3, after serving a search warrant at a home on Chico Lane and Avenue B which is the same street where the victim's bodies were found inside their home.

Deputies identified the victims as 82-year-old Manuel Marquez and 79-year-old Patricia Marquez.

YCSO also confirmed Monday they were both killed inside their home and that Arellano was a neighbor.

They also confirmed a family member was the one who called deputies after doing a wellness check on the couple and noticing that the home looked like it had been burglarized.

Arellano is facing two counts of first-degree pre-meditated murder.

He's being held on a bond of $1 million.

