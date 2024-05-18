Skip to Content
Two shootings in Ohio leave four people dead

By ,
today at 1:20 PM
Published 1:35 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two deadly shootings left four people dead in Columbus, Ohio early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the first shooting at 12:35am Eastern in East Columbus. Upon arrival, officers found one man with a gunshot wound who died on the scene.

Officers responded to a second unrelated shooting roughly two hours later, at 2:45am Eastern, in a community north of Downtown Columbus.

Police say there were five gunshot victims in the mass shooting, three were pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities say the other two victims are currently in critical condition.

There have been no arrests made and there is no word on what led to either shooting.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

